Driver arrested after t-bone crash with White Cloud Public Schools bus

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A 49-year-old woman is accused of causing a t-bone crash with a White Cloud Public Schools bus Tuesday and leaving the scene of the crash.

The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office says around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, dispatchers sent deputies to the intersection of W. 5 Mile Road and N. Mundy Avenue in Lincoln Township for a hit-and-run crash involving a school bus.

Deputies learned the bus had tried to turn onto N. Mundy Ave. from W. 5 Mile when an SUV apparently failed to stop at a stop sign, T-boning the bus.

The school bus driver told deputies the SUV didn't stop and continued down the road.

The bus driver and two passengers on board at the time were not hurt.

A short distance away from the crash scene, deputies found the SUV and took a 49-year-old woman into custody.

She was arrested and accused of failing to stop at the scene of the crash, operating while intoxicated and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

