GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A driver was hospitalized after crashing in a building on Grand Rapids' northwest side.

Sgt. John Wittkowski with Grand Rapids Police says it happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Bridge Street NW and Garfield Avenue.

According to Wittkowski, the driver was speeding through the area and lost control, crashing in a commercial building located at 1226 Bridge Street. The vehicle landed on its roof and the driver ejected.

The driver was conscious when crews arrived on scene and was taken to Butterworth Hospital for treatment.

The intersection is closed while crews investigate. Authorities ask that drivers avoid the area. Wittkowski says the area may be closed until 9 a.m., but could open as early as 7 a.m.

