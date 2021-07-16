No one was hurt but the building was seriously damaged

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies say no one was hurt but a business was badly damaged after a car crash early Friday morning.

It happened around 2:30 in Holland Township. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a 26-year-old Holland resident was driving a Lexus sedan, and failed to negotiate the intersection of 136th and River Avenue.

The driver crashed into the Pure West Compassion Club marijuana dispensary at 336 N. River Ave.

The driver was not hurt and no one was inside the building at the time.

The crash seriously damaged the building, knocking it off its foundation.

Deputies took the driver into custody on a number of traffic-related offenses.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

