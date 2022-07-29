x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Pickup truck driver critically hurt after crossing center line into the path of oncoming semi in Newaygo County

For the time being, the road is closed between Locust and Elm as the crash investigation continues.
Credit: MSP

NEWAYGO, Mich. — A pickup truck driver was critically hurt after Michigan State Police the truck crossed the center line into the path of an oncoming semi Friday afternoon in Newaygo County. 

MSP Hart Post troopers responded to 120th near S. Locust Ave. in Ensley Township. 

First responders had to pull the pickup driver from the vehicle and took the driver to the hospital with critical injuries.

The semi-driver wasn't hurt. 

For the time being, the road is closed between Locust and Elm as the crash investigation continues.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Coast Guard Festival returns to Grand Haven for 85th year