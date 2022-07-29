Pickup truck driver critically hurt after crossing center line into the path of oncoming semi in Newaygo County

NEWAYGO, Mich. — A pickup truck driver was critically hurt after Michigan State Police the truck crossed the center line into the path of an oncoming semi Friday afternoon in Newaygo County.
MSP Hart Post troopers responded to 120th near S. Locust Ave. in Ensley Township.
First responders had to pull the pickup driver from the vehicle and took the driver to the hospital with critical injuries.
The semi-driver wasn't hurt.
For the time being, the road is closed between Locust and Elm as the crash investigation continues.
