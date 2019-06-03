GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - South Haven Area Emergency Services personnel used the Jaws of Life to cut a driver from a car Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on County Road 687 near 8th Avenue in Geneva Township around 10:30 a.m.

Investigators say the vehicle was southbound on CR 687 when it left the road, traveled several hundred feet and side-swiped a tree. The impact was so violent that it tore much of the driver's side from the vehicle.

by South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES)

The driver was rushed to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment. Their condition is not known.

Investigators don't yet know what caused the crash.

