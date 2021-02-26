Unknown driver crashed into the My Place Bar on Division Ave. S early Friday morning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police say a driver fled after crashing a vehicle into a bar on Division Ave. S

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Friday at the My Place Bar at 1410 Division Ave. S.

Police say when they arrived, the driver was nowhere to be found and there was some property damage to the building. The vehicle also had significant front end damage.

GRPD tells 13 On Your Side there doesn't appear to be any evidence of injuries, and it's not clear what caused the crash.

If you have any information, call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400.

RELATED VIDEO FROM 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.