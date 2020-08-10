Suspect fled on foot after crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say a driver fled a traffic stop before crashing into a utility pole in southeast Grand Rapids.

GRPD tells 13 On Your Side an officer saw a driver in an SUV driving recklessly on Franklin St. SE shortly before 2 a.m. When the officer tried to pull the driver over, the driver took off.

Police say the officer did not attempt the pursue the vehicle.

The SUV was later found crashed into a utility pole near the intersection of Madison Ave. SE and Thomas St. SE.

When police arrived, the driver had taken off on foot and has not been found.

