Driver runs stop sign, hits 18-year-old in Ottawa Co.

A young woman from Grand Haven was taken to the hospital with injuries considered non-life-threatening after a truck ran a stop sign, colliding with her SUV.
Credit: WZZM

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A young woman was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa County, the Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies say the crash happened at 104th Avenue, near Lake Michigan Drive around 10:11 p.m.

Officers report a 21-year-old man from West Olive was driving south on 104th Avenue when he failed to stop at a stop sign, hitting an 18-year-old woman from Grand Haven who was traveling west on Lake Michigan Drive.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for her injuries, which are considered non-life-threatening. The man was treated for minor injuries on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

