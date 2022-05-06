Reckless driver hospitalized after two car crash in Allendale Twp.

Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A man is in the hospital following a two car crash in Allendale Township Friday evening.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at 6:26 p.m. on 78th Avenue, north of Lake Michigan Drive.

When officers arrived they determined a Ford Mustang driven by a 46-year-old Holland man had been driving recklessly and lost control. The car then crossed the center line and crashed into a Chevy pickup truck.

The driver of the mustang was pinned into his car, and had to be extricated by the Allendale Township Fire Department. He was transported to the Spectrum Butterworth with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the crash.

Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

