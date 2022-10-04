Truck drives into path of SUV, sends driver to hospital in Lowell Twp.

Police say a box truck was turning onto the I-96 ramp when it turned directly into the path of a northbound SUV.

LOWELL CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver is suffering serious injuries after a crash in Lowell Charter Township, Michigan State Police say.

The crash happened at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday on Alden Nash at the eastbound entrance ramp to I-96.

State police from the Grand Rapids Post say a box truck was turning onto the I-96 ramp when it turned directly into the path of a northbound SUV.

The driver of the SUV was sent to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the box truck was not injured, but a passenger suffered minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

