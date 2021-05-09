Driver in critical condition after striking telephone pole, house

Police say the accident appears to involve only one vehicle. Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact GRPD.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is in critical condition following a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the accident happened around 3:41 a.m. at Fuller Avenue and Watkins Street SE. Police say a silver Volkswagen Passat had struck a telephone pole and then a house.

The driver was found with life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Police say the accident appears to involve only one vehicle. Anyone with information about this crash, or who witnessed this vehicle driving just prior to the crash, is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department's Traffic Unit: Justin Ewald (616) 456-4282; Andy Bingel (616) 456-3414 or Sgt. Rob Veenstra (616) 456-3771. Anonymous tips can be made to Silent Observer (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

