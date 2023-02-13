Deputies: Woman injured in single-vehicle crash in Robinson Twp.

Deputies say the vehicle was heavily damaged and the woman had to be extricated. The woman was not wearing a seatbelt, according to authorities.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 24-year-old Grand Rapids woman was injured after losing control of her vehicle on a patch of ice and crashing in Robinson Township.

Authorities say the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday on Lincoln Street near 136th Avenue. The woman lost control of her vehicle on a patch of ice, causing it to leave the road and hit several trees.

Deputies say the vehicle was heavily damaged and the woman had to be extricated. The woman was not wearing a seatbelt, according to authorities.

She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Lincoln Street was closed for cleanup and investigation. It has since reopened.

Deputies are continuing to investigate this crash.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.