HOLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One person is dead after striking a tree with their vehicle Monday night.

According to the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office it happened around 11 p.m. on E. Holton Whitehall Road near Whetmire Road in Holton Township.

A passerby saw a vehicle that had crashed into a tree and called dispatch to report it. The driver and only occupant in the vehicle was not responding and pinned inside.

Investigators say the driver was traveling east and exited the road, but there were no signs of braking before hitting the tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. That person's name is being withheld until their family can be notified.

The sheriff's office will continue to investigate the incident.

