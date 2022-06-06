Police: Driver crashes into tree, succumbs to injuries in Allegan Co.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — One person has died after a crash in Trowbridge Township, the Allegan County Sheriff's Office says.
Around 6:21 p.m., first responders were sent to M-40 near Lake View Drive with the report of a crash.
At the scene, officers found one person ejected from their vehicle. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the person succumbed to their injuries.
The driver was the only one involved in the crash, police say.
Police believe the driver was headed south on M-40 when they lost control and crashed into a tree.
The Allegan County Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash. The driver will not be identified until the investigation is complete.
The area was closed for a period of time while cleanup was underway, but has since reopened.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.