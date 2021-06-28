Driver loses control of vehicle, damages 2 cars, building in Holland

No one was injured in the incident.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A 24-year-old man was issued several citations after causing damage to two vehicles and a building in Holland Township. Police say the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 26.

The man was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Butternut Drive when he attempted to pass a Chevy Impala on the right. Police say the man then lost control of his vehicle, struck the Impala and crashed into an unoccupied Infinity G37 that was in the parking lot of the 42North Bike Shop.

The impact caused the Infinity G37 to hit the building and cause moderate damage.

