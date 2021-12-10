Driver removed from on-fire vehicle after crashing into tree

Sparta Township Firefighters were on a training exercise when they came upon a vehicle that had caught fire after crashing into a tree.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A person had to be extricated from their car after crashing into a tree Friday morning in Kent County.

The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. along Fruit Ridge Avenue NW, north of 14 Mile Road NW.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sparta Township Firefighters were on a training exercise when they came upon a vehicle that had caught fire after crashing into a tree. The firefighters immediately began rescue efforts and were able to remove the driver from the vehicle.

The driver was that only occupant of the car. They were taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The crash is currently under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.