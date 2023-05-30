Driver runs away after crashing into Ottawa County home

One person was home at the time of the crash but was not hurt

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies say a driver ran from the scene after crashing into a home in Wright Township near the town of Marne.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says it happened Monday night just after 11:30 on Washington Street near Jackson Street.

A driver of a white Cadillac Deville was eastbound on I-96 and took exit 23. Deputies say the driver failed to negotiate the curve and left the roadway, crashing into a home on the east side of Washington Street.

The driver then ran from the crash site before deputies could get there.

Deputies say one person was inside the home but was not hurt.

A man claiming to be the owner of the home told our 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew at the scene that this isn't the first time a vehicle has had trouble with the exit and crashed into the home. He told us he would like to see a guardrail installed along the road.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says if anyone has information about the crash, please contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.