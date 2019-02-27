MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon County Circuit Court judge sentenced Dakota Welch to at least seven years, and four months in prison for causing the death of six-year old Taylor Davis in June, 2018.

Welch's vehicle struck Taylor Davis on Sixth Street near Maplewood. Davis died from injuries caused by the impact.

Welch left the area without stopping. Witnesses were able to piece together a license plate and investigators used that information to find the vehicle and Welch in Muskegon Heights a short time later.

Welch pleaded no contest as charged to leaving the scene of an accident causing death, and driving with a suspended license resulting in death.

In court the 20-year-old apologized to members of Taylor's family for what he called "arrogant" comments he made at a previous court hearing that he believed caused the family additional harm.

He went on to say, "I'm also sorry for the loss of Taylor Davis."

"You took a special piece of our family," said Donald Davis, Father of Taylor Davis. At a sentencing hearing Wednesday, Feb. 27 Davis told Welch he treated his daughter as if she were a "wild animal."

"The fact that you just kept going and never stopped, does not sit well with us," he said.

State records show Welch had a number of driving violations prior to the crash, and had been caught driving without a license eight times.

