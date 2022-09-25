Driver seriously injured after driving off a bridge in Allegan Co.

Bridge Road between Primrose and 110th Avenue are closed until repairs can be made to the bridge.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A driver is seriously hurt after driving off a bridge in Allegan County, the Sheriff's Office says.

Police say the crash happened on Bridge Road near Primrose Place in Trowbridge Township on Saturday around 6:17 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found an SUV on the river bank. The only occupant of the car was unconscious. First responders extricated the driver and sent them to Bronson Hospital for treatment.

Police believe the car was driving south on Bridge Road when it hit the guardrail, was sent over the bridge and onto an embankment.

The situation is still under investigation by the Sheriff's Office, but they believe speed and alcohol may have been involved in the crash.

Bridge Road between Primrose and 110th Avenue are closed until repairs can be made to the bridge.

