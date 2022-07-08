Wyoming man identified as victim in Grand Haven drowning

Double red flags are flying at the state park Tuesday meaning no swimming allowed and anyone who does could be fined.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The body of a 21-year-old Wyoming man was recovered from Lake Michigan Sunday after disappearing at Grand Haven State Park.

Grand Haven Department of Public Safety identified the victim as Jonathan Mendez of Wyoming, Michigan. Mendez was rescued Sunday evening by the help of a United States Coast Guard Helicopter.

The incident happened at 3:53 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, after the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety responded to a call of a swimmer being swept away beyond the swim buoys.

Double red flags are flying at the state park Tuesday meaning no swimming allowed and anyone who does could be fined.

Officers and State Park Rangers entered the water and attempted to locate Mendez, but were unsuccessful.

Grand Haven State Park had posted on their Facebook page Sunday morning that the flags on the beach were considered red and that swimming was not advised.

"Red flag today, as you can see, and this is a little mellow of what it was a couple of hours ago," said Jeff Hawke of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety. "So very dangerous conditions. Even the rescuers who were trained in this water were having trouble with the rip current."

