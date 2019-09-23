GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is in custody after driving into a bar in Grand Rapids early Morning morning.

According to Grand Rapids Police, it happened around 2 a.m. at the Metro Grand Rapids on Division Avenue.

Police say the driver was drunk at the time of the incident. It was not made clear how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but those involved suffered only minor injuries.

The driver was taken into custody and the crash is still under investigation.

The Metro Grand Rapids said on Facebook the bar will be closed the next few days because of the crash.

The bar recently opened this summer.

