MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A drunk driver caused two cars to crash after the driver was driving northbound in a southbound lane on U.S.-131 near 11 Mile Road Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office.
The drunk driver continued to drive the wrong way until they were stopped and arrested by a Michigan Department of Natural Resources officer for driving under the influence of alcohol.
The two other cars swerved to avoid the wrong-way driver.
One of the drivers who swerved to avoid the intoxicated driver, a 54-year-old man from Newaygo, was transported to a hospital in Big Rapids with minor injuries.
More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- 2020 begins without state's Pure Michigan advertising campaign
- Elderberries: Natural alternative to fight the flu and common cold
- Bill could restore funding to program that supports adoptive families
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.