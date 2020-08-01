MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A drunk driver caused two cars to crash after the driver was driving northbound in a southbound lane on U.S.-131 near 11 Mile Road Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office.

The drunk driver continued to drive the wrong way until they were stopped and arrested by a Michigan Department of Natural Resources officer for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The two other cars swerved to avoid the wrong-way driver.

One of the drivers who swerved to avoid the intoxicated driver, a 54-year-old man from Newaygo, was transported to a hospital in Big Rapids with minor injuries.

