Drunk driving crash leaves teen dead in Hartford

The driver was charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death.

HARTFORD, Mich. — A teenager is dead after a one-vehicle drunk driving crash in Hartford, police say.

The crash happened Friday after a fight near the intersection of Red Arrow Highway and Springdale Drive. Police say two suspects fled the fight in a truck and collided with a light pole during the escape.

One of the combatants, a 17-year-old male, was holding on to the driver’s side window area of the truck at the time of the crash. The collision pinned the victim between the truck and the light pole, resulting in his death, police say.

The truck driver was a 20-year-old male. He was taken into custody and then to the hospital for injuries sustained in the fight.

After speaking with the driver, it was discovered that he had been drinking alcohol prior to driving. He was charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death.

Investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269-657-310.