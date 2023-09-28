DTE Energy shares partial account information with other customers

The utility company is working to notify customers who had personal account information shared in emails to other customers.

DETROIT — DTE Energy is working to notify customers who had personal account information shared in emails to other customers.

A Reddit user shared a post on Thursday claiming that he received over 40 emails containing other customers DTE information. The post said the emails contained "customers names, addresses, partial account numbers and credit card numbers."

In the comments section of the post, two other Reddit user corroborated the claim.

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to DTE and they shared the following statement:

DTE prioritizes the safety and security of all its customers and their information. We are aware that some customers received a message containing partial information not pertaining to their own accounts. We have stopped these communications and are working to notify all customers whose information may have been included. We apologize to customers affected by this error and will take all necessary steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

Both DTE and the Reddit user say that the account and credit card information that was shared were not complete numbers.

This recent error comes after the state has begun to scrutinize DTE and Consumer Energy's electrical grid reliability, considering financial disincentives against the utility companies for extended power outages.

Michigan ranks among worst states for power outage restoration times, according to the Michigan Public Service Commission.

DTE Energy provides electricity to over 2 million customers and natural gas to over 1 million customers in Michigan.

