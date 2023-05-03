Try not to quack a smile watching Holland Heights Elementary School's annual duck walk

This has been an annual tradition for the Holland Heights Elementary School community for 7 years and let's everyone know that spring has finally arrived!

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — If it talks like a duck and walks like a duck...you're probably watching the annual duck walk held at Holland Heights Elementary School.

Tuesday, students and staff watched as their momma duck and her babies waddled their way from the courtyard, down the hallways of Holland Heights and off to the playground!

This is how you know it’s spring at Heights! 7 years in a row! We said goodbye to our momma duck and her babies yesterday! See ya next spring momma duck! Posted by Holland Heights Elementary School on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Barriers lined the halls so mom could guide her 9 babies down the halls safely and through the doors.

Did it make you quack a smile?

