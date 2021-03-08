Early morning Kent County crash involved at least three cars

One of the vehicles was pushed into a nearby yard.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — An accident took place in Kent County shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. It was at the intersection of 17 Mile and Myers Lake Rd., east of Cedar Springs.

The crash involved at least three vehicles. One of the vehicles was pushed into a nearby yard.

There is currently no word on injuries or the cause of the accident yet.

The intersection is open.