STAY AT HOME ORDER | The stay at home order in Michigan that expires on May 1, may be extended as soon as today. WLNS in Lansing is reporting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is poised to extend until May 15.

►Read the full story here.

REPUBLICANS VS. WHITMER | Republicans who control the Legislature want to dilute the power of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. They say they'll meet Friday to pass bills to rein in Whitmer's emergency powers and create a committee to oversee the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

►Read the full story here.

LIONS DRAFT PICK | The Detroit Lions have selected Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft. Detroit went into the opening round desperately needing to help a defense that ranked No. 31 in the league last season.

►Read the full story here.

FRIDAY FORECAST | Rain returns Saturday then drying out Sunday. Thursday is expected to be cloudy and cool with a few scattered showers. Low 40°. E winds diminishing to 5-10 mph.

►Get the full forecast here.

13 on your side





►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.