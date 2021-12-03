Early Morning Rush: Friday, Dec. 3

Here are the top headlines for Friday, Dec. 3.

OXFORD PARENT CHARGES: A prosecutor considering criminal charges against the parents of a boy accused of killing four students at a Michigan school says their actions went “far beyond negligence.”

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald says a gun “seems to have been just freely available” to Ethan Crumbley.

OXFORD SUPERINTENDENT MESSAGE: Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne addressed the community Thursday night for the first time since the shooting at Oxford High School.

In a nearly 13-minute video released on YouTube Thursday, Throne said they are putting 100% of their efforts into the traumatized students, staff and families.

IONIA SCHOOLS CLOSED TODAY: Multiple school districts in West Michigan announced Thursday their schools will be closed Friday out of an abundance of caution. Ionia Public Schools and Big Rapids Public Schools both recently received threats.

According to Ionia Public Schools, a threat made toward the middle school is under investigation.

HOSPITAL COVID BRIEFING TODAY: Michigan continues to deal with some of the worst COVID-19 numbers in the country. Today at noon, Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health and University of Michigan Health-West will provide an update on the areas COVID-19 responses.

FORECAST: There's a small chance of a rain/snow mix Friday. An unsettled pattern takes hold Sunday into next week. Get the full forecast here.

