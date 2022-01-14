Early Morning Rush: Friday, Jan. 14

Here are the top headlines for Friday, Jan. 14.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — COVID TESTING SITE LATEST: After investigations into their legitimacy from Better Business Bureaus in several states, the Center for Covid Control announced that they will be pausing COVID testing operations at all locations to train staff.

The announcement comes after concerns raised by the BBB and 13OYS. The BBB rating for the company is an 'F' and notes that it is unresponsive to complaints.

MEIJER COVID PILLS: Meijer pharmacies in every preparedness region of Michigan are expected to receive more doses of the COVID-19 treatment pills. This shipment will include 2,480 doses of Pfizer's paxlovid and 9,940 doses of Merk's molnupiravir.

While the federal government and President Joe Biden have touted the pills as a way to beat COVID-19, the administering of the medicines has been selective due to scarcity.

BELDING SCHOOLS CLOSED: Belding Area Schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 14 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and other illnesses, according to their Facebook page.

The district says an increase in illness means they cannot staff the schools adequately or safely. In addition to the staffing shortage, the district is also concerned about funding due to a lack of student attendance.

UIA PAYMENT PAUSE: Thursday, a joint oversight committee hearing grilled new Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) director Julie Dale about the agency losing billions in fraudulent and misrepresented claims.

During the hearing, Dale said she has spoken with the federal government to learn how to pause collections for people who were told they overpaid.

FORECAST: It will be a cold January weekend, but with plenty of sunshine. Get the full forecast here.

