FORECAST | Get your snow shovels ready. Snow is expected to fall this weekend.

ROUGH DRIVING THIS MORNING | Overnight snow is making driving dangerous. Take it slow and keep extra distance between you and the person in front of you.

THE GREAT SKATE | Hit the ice with the Griffins this weekend! They're hosting their annual Great Skate at Rosa Parks Circle.

THEATER FACING CRITICISM | A Kalamazoo movie theater is facing criticism today after firing people because of their age. One boy's family plans to take action.

PRESIDENT'S LEGAL TEAM TIGHTENS | The President's legal team is tightening up ahead of opening arguments in the Impeachment Trial. Here's who will help defend him.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

