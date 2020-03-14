NEW COVID-19 CASES IN MI | The total number of cases in Michigan is now at 25. None of the new cases are in West Michigan.

MORE LENIENT TSA RULES | The TSA is now allowing passengers to bring liquid hand sanitizer containers of up to 12 ounces in carry-on bags. The agency has not made an exception like this since the 3.4 oz rule started in 2006.

FORECAST | Today will be mostly cloudy and cooler. High 40°. N winds at 4-8 mph.

