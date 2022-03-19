Early Morning Rush: Friday, March 18

Here are the top headlines for Friday, March 18.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — WHITMER TRIAL RESUMES: Jurors soon will hear from a pivotal informant who approached the FBI about a band of antigovernment extremists, a tip that eventually led to charges in an incredible plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Prosecutors signaled that the informant, known as “Big Dan,” will testify Friday in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after defense lawyers finish questioning an FBI agent.

MODERNA 4TH SHOT + SURGE?: Drugmaker Moderna asked the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday to authorize a fourth shot of its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose for all adults.

The request is broader than rival pharmaceutical company Pfizer's request earlier this week for the regulator to approve a booster shot for all seniors.

US CHINA TALKS ABOUT WAR: Today, President Joe Biden is meeting with China's President to deter him from aiding Russia, saying there will be consequences greater than words.

There are new questions into whether war crimes have been committed after attacks on civilians as Russian forces continue their invasion of Ukraine.

UM PLAYS SATURDAY: Following Thursday's win, the Wolverines will be back on the court Saturday night at 5:15 p.m.

Michigan won 75-63 Thursday after being down by 15 points. Michigan will now face Tennessee.

FORECAST: Rain arrives this afternoon and leaves Saturday evening followed by Sunday sunshine. Get the full forecast here.

