Early Morning Rush: Friday, Nov. 19

Here's what you should know for Friday, Nov. 19.

SPECTRUM RED STATUS: Spectrum Health is reaching a tipping point, now being classified in "red status." That means staff is in an all hands on deck situation to deal with an overwhelming number of patients due to high spread of COVID-19 and staff and supply shortages. This is the first time Michigan's largest health system has been in "red status" since the beginning of the pandemic.

CDC BOOSTER APPROVAL TODAY: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to sign off on boosters for all adults Friday after getting the green light from the FDA. Currently, only older adults and those with compromised immune systems are approved.

SCHOOLS EXTENDING BREAKS: Several West Michigan school districts are extending their upcoming holiday break due to COVID-19. That includes Grand Haven and Spring Lake Public Schools., along with Muskegon and Wyoming.

FORECAST: Temperatures recover to seasonable levels with dry skies through Saturday. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.