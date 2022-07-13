Early Morning Rush | Thursday, July 14

Here are the top headlines for July 14.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOUR PEOPLE DROWNED WEDNESDAY: Four people, including a 7-year-old boy, drowned in separate incidents in West Michigan Wednesday. A fifth victim is a 33-year-old man who is unaccounted for. He is presumed dead.

A 16-year-old boy also drowned at North Beach Park in Ferrysburg Wednesday night.

HOLLAND HIGH-SPEED INTERNET: Voters in Holland will soon decide on whether the city will have its own high-speed internet network available to everyone. While some embrace the idea, others aren't so sure about it.

The Holland Board of Public Works put the plan for the network together. Utility services director Ted Siler says it would create competition, driving down prices of private providers.

TRINITY HEALTH DOGS: On your next visit to Trinity Health St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Rapids, you might run into one of their new K-9 units. The health system brought four dogs in for added security after seeing an increase in workplace violence.

The four dogs are not just there for security, but also as a comfort to both patients and staff.

FORECAST: Warm & Dry through Saturday

Seasonable temperatures through the weekend with showers likely Sunday.

