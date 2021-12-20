Early Morning Rush: Monday, Dec. 20

Here are the top headlines for Monday, Dec. 20.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — MANCHIN BBB VOTE: News that democratic Senator Joe Manchin will not support President Joe Biden's 2-trillion dollar Build Back Better Plan has the administration scrambling.

The bill would put significant funding toward addressing climate change, child care and paid family leave. However, it can't pass without Senator Manchin on Board.

HOWLING TIMBERS IN COURT: Howling Timbers will be back in court this week. In 2020, there was an investigation into the facility by the DNR after complaints of injured guests and workers.

47 wolf dogs were removed, in addition to a number of other animals they were not permitted to have. This week's case could decide what happens to the seized animals.

ZEELAND ALCOHOL VOTE: Zeeland City Council is expected to vote on a proposal today that would lift the cap on how many businesses can serve alcohol.

The current 15-year-old ordinance allows four businesses in the entire city to have a liquor license. Leaders hope the proposed changes will attract more business to the city.

BOBCAT FOUND: Apollo the bobcat, who went missing Friday evening, was located Sunday morning, according to the Blandford Nature Center.

Officials say that a neighbor on the northeast side of the nature center's property had set out a live trap and found Apollo inside it Sunday. The center's wildlife manager and team confirmed that the bobcat was Apollo and returned him to the center.

FORECAST: A mostly quiet forecast is taking over as we head into the week before Christmas.

