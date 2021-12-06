Early Morning Rush: Monday, Dec. 6

Here are the top headlines for Monday, Dec. 6.

SCHOOLS CLOSED DUE TO THREAT: Several schools across West Michigan are closed this morning after receiving threats following the deadly school shooting in Oxford.

Locally, that includes Grand Haven Area Public Schools and Fruitport Community Schools . In an email sent to parents overnight, the districts announced all K through 12 buildings will be closed.

OXFORD ARTIST CHARGES?: A Detroit-area artist whose studio was where the parents of the Oxford High School student charged in a deadly shooting were found by police is cooperating with authorities and didn’t know the couple had stayed overnight.

That's according to attorney Clarence Dass. He's representing the 65-year-old artist Andrzej Sikora. Sikora has not been charged.

OMICRON LATEST: U.S. health officials said Sunday that while the omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than delta, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations.

President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN's "State of the Union" that scientists need more information before drawing conclusions about omicron's severity.

FORECAST: Strong winds and lake-effect snow cause a Winter Weather Advisory. Get the full forecast here.

