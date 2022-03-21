Early Morning Rush: Monday, March 21

Here are the top headlines for Monday, March 21.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — INFORMANT BACK FOR TESTIMONY IN GOVERNOR PLOT TRIAL: An FBI informant who made hours of secret recordings faces cross-examination by defense lawyers Monday after telling jurors that four men wanted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before the fall 2020 election.

Dan Chappel testified for the government Friday, explaining how months of training and scheming led to a road trip to Whitmer's vacation home in northern Michigan to see how the group could pull off an abduction.

SCHOOL SHOOTING-MICHIGAN: A prosecutor is asking a judge to rule that a Michigan teen charged in a fatal school shooting shouldn't be named in court during his parents' separate criminal trial.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald filed a motion Wednesday in Oakland County Circuit Court requesting that Ethan Crumbley's name not be spoken openly in court or used in writing in the case against James and Jennifer Crumbley.

MASKS NOT REQUIRED ON GRPS SCHOOL BUSES: Grand Rapids Public Schools officials announced Friday that masks will no longer be required for students riding GRPS school buses.

The lifted mask mandate only applies to students riding school-owned buses. The Transportation Security Administration has extended the mask mandate on public transportation until April 18, meaning any students riding The Rapid to school will still be required to wear masks.

GAS PRICES FALL: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday proposed temporarily freezing Michigan's 6% sales tax on gasoline and diesel fuel as a way to lower high pump prices and keep intact road and bridge funding.

The statewide average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was about $4.18, down from a record high of $4.26 just over a week before. It was up from $3.37 a month ago.

FORECAST: Partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance for rain. Mainly in northern counties.

