Early Morning Rush: Monday, Nov. 22

Here's what you should know for Monday, Nov. 22.

COVID AND SCHOOLS CLOSED: A plethora of West Michigan school districts are closing for the entire Thanksgiving week or numerous days within it. The districts cited multiple reasons for their closures, including COVID-19, staffing shortages and wellness breaks, among others. Find the full list of schools here.

COVID AND HOLIDAY TRAVEL: Michigan health officials have implemented a new face mask advisory ahead of the holidays as cases surge. They are recommending everyone over the age of two to wear a face mask at indoor gatherings, regardless of vaccination status.

HAITI HOSTAGES: Two of 17 members of a missionary group who were kidnapped more than a month ago have been freed in Haiti and are safe, “in good spirits and being cared for,” their Ohio-based church organization announced Sunday. Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement saying it could not give the names of those released, why they were freed or other information.

KELLOGGS TALKS TO RESUME: Negotiations resume today for Kellogg's employees on strike in Battle Creek. It's the first time the two sides have met since the beginning of the month when they were unable to reach an agreement after two days of bargaining. 1,000 Kellogg's workers have been on strike since October 5.

FORECAST: Breezy and cold temperatures make for a chilly afternoon. Get the full forecast here.

