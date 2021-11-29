Early Morning Rush: Monday, Nov. 29

Here are the top headlines for Monday, Nov. 29.

OMICRON LATEST: Canada has reported its first cases of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant. It was first detected just days ago in South Africa, and scientists say it's too early to tell if the variant is more transmissible or dangerous

At this time, the U.S. is restricting travel from South Africa and at least 7 other countries. President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks about the new strain later Monday.

KZOO SHOOTING LATEST: Police in Kalamazoo are still investigation what led a man to open fire inside a bus Saturday morning in Kalamazoo.

Officers responded to reports of an active shooter at the Metro Kalamazoo Transportation Center just after 9 a.m. Upon arrival, multiple victims were found. They are all expected to survive.

The suspect died after being shot by police. The incident is currently under investigation.

WHITEWATER PUBLIC COMMENT: A public meeting is being held Monday to bring the rapids back to the Grand River. Grand Rapids Whitewater is an organization that wants to remove four dams from the river.

All the dams are located just upstream of Bridge Street to Fulton Street. The structures would be replaced with four different amenities that would create waves.

Monday, the organization behind the project wants to hear from community members. They are hosting a virtual meeting at noon. A link to that meeting can be found here.

We are tracking additional accumulating snowfall on Monday in West Michigan.

