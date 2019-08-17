TWO SHOOTINGS IN GRAND RAPIDS | GRPD is investigating two shootings that happened overnight. One on the northeast side and one on the southeast side of the city.

NEW ERA INCIDENT | After a high speed chase along U.S. 31 the scene of a five hour standoff is now clear in Oceana County.

MISSING TEEN AND HER DAUGHTER FOUND | A missing teen from Tennessee and her 2-year-old daughter have been found safe in Comstock Twp.

PETER FONDA DIES AT 79 | Renowned actor Peter Fonda has lost his battle with lung cancer. He died Friday morning in his Los Angeles home surrounded by his family at the age of 79.

THE FORECAST | Today will become mostly sunny, warm and humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s with dew points in the 60s. Winds will be west-southwest at 4-8 mph.

