NEW GRPD POLICY | After months of investigation and introspection, the Grand Rapids Police Department has unveiled a new plan for how to deal with federal agencies like ICE. The plan is in direct response to an incident last year where a man was wrongfully detained for three days.

DRAG SHOW CANCELED Peter Meijer says he won't allow the show Drag Syndrome to perform as a part of the new Project 1 by ArtPrize. He says he wants to protect people with developmental disabilities from mistreatment, and exploitation.

PROTECTING THE GREAT LAKES Senator Debbie Stabenow has introduced new bi-partisan legislation that would renew and expand funding for the Great Lakes.

THE 15TH ANNUAL METRO CRUISE Today is your last chance to hit 28th Street and check out everything the 15th Annual Metro Cruise has to offer

FORECAST | Today will be sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be east at 6-12 mph.

