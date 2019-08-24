NEW GRPD POLICY | After months of investigation and introspection, the Grand Rapids Police Department has unveiled a new plan for how to deal with federal agencies like ICE. The plan is in direct response to an incident last year where a man was wrongfully detained for three days.

DRAG SHOW CANCELED | Peter Meijer says he won't allow the show Drag Syndrome to perform as a part of the new Project 1 by ArtPrize. He says he wants to protect people with developmental disabilities from mistreatment, and exploitation.

PROTECTING THE GREAT LAKES | Senator Debbie Stabenow has introduced new bi-partisan legislation that would renew and expand funding for the Great Lakes.

THE 15TH ANNUAL METRO CRUISE | Today is your last chance to hit 28th Street and check out everything the 15th Annual Metro Cruise has to offer!

FORECAST | Today will be sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be east at 6-12 mph.

For these stories and more, watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

