PLEA DEAL IN BOWLING ALLEY CASE| Donald Zeigler took an 8-year-old girl from Fair-lanes Bowling last month. Yesterday he pled guilty to Attempted Third Degree Child Abuse and Stalking.

BATTLE CREEK GETS READY FOR THE PRESIDENT | Battle Creek is gearing up to host President Donald Trump next week. Here's what you should know before the "Merry Christmas" rally.

ROCKFORD'S HEAD COACH RETIRES | He's been at the helm for 28 years. Now, head varsity football coach Ralph Munger is officially retiring.

HELP EMPTY THE SHELTERS | Find your new best friend at one of 45 participating Michigan shelters today. Adoption fees are reduced today. Since 2016, the Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelter events have found homes for more than 27,000 pets.

FORECAST | Today will be cloudy and cooler but more seasonable. A light wintry mix is possible in the early afternoon, becoming lake-effect snow showers by evening. Highs in the mid 30s. NW winds increasing to 6-12 mph.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.