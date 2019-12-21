CRUISE SHIPS COLLIDE | Two Carnival cruise ships collided in Mexico on Friday. Six people were treated for minor injuries after the crash.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN AVOIDED | President Donald Trump has signed a spending bill worth $1.4 trillion. The bill guarantees government funding through Sept. 30, 2020.

FACEBOOK DATA BREACH | A Ukrainian researcher says a database that contains peoples names and phone numbers of Facebook users was exposed on the open internet for at least 10 days. That researcher says the database has the information of more than 267 million users, nearly all of them in the U.S.

AN UP-CLOSE LOOK | Lawmakers went to the lakeshore Friday, to get a look at the damage caused by erosion.

FORECAST | Today will be sunny and milder. Highs in the low 40s. S-SW winds at 6-12 mph.

