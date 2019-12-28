MAN SHOT IN GRAND RAPIDS | A man is in critical condition this morning after being shot outside of Metro Bar on Division Ave.

THREE HURT AFTER CRASH IN NUNICA | Three people are hurt and one is under arrest after a crash on westbound I-96 near the 10 mile marker Friday. Deputies say alcohol and speed appear to be factors.

AGE RAISED TO BUY TOBACCO | A national spending bill helped raise the age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21.

WILLIS' APPEAL DENIED | The court of appeals has confirmed the conviction of Jeffery Willis in the disappearance and death of Jessica Heeringa.

FORECAST | Today will be partly cloudy with scattered showers arriving in the evening. Highs will be in the mid 40s. SE winds at 5-10 mph.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

