IRAN THREATENS REVENGE | The U.S. is on high alert after Iran threatened retaliation for a drone attack that killed the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, Gen. Qessem Soleimani.

SHOOTING AT LIQUOR STORE | A shooting at a Grand Rapids liquor store has left a man in critical condition.

300,000 CHICKENS DEAD | A fire at a poultry farm in Allegan County has killed 300,000 chickens. It took 15 fire departments to put out the flames.

VAN ANDEL AMONG BEST VENUES IN U.S. | Billboard magazine has ranked Van Andel Arena number two in North America. It's also in the top ten for entertainment venues of its size worldwide.

FORECAST | Today will be cloudy and cooler with flurries possible. High 34°. NW winds at 6-12 mph.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.