TEEN SHOT, KILLED IN WYOMING | A teen is dead this morning after being shot on Prairie Parkway SW in Wyoming. Police found the 15-year-old dead in a car at the intersection of Byron Center and Prairie Parkway SW.

SUSPICIOUS VAN IN OTTAWA CO. | Parents are on alert after some Jenison and Zeeland students say they were being followed by a white van.

EROSION ISSUES CONTINUE | Recent storms have created erosion problems costing millions of dollars. Now state leaders are asking Governor Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency on West Michigan's lakeshore.

POT SHOP OPENING UP | After being surrendered to a shelter, twice, Buddy is now an beloved therapy dog at a Muskegon County school. Buddy is also credited with scoring Reeths Puffer Elementary the Petco Foundation's Holiday Wishes grand prize.

FORECAST | Today partly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds will be from the south at 5-10 mph. Wind chills will be in the mid to low 30s.

