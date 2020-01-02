THE VOTES ARE IN | Senators have voted on whether to introduce new witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. What they decided, and what's next.

CORONAVIRUS VS FLU | Although the cases of the Coronavirus continue to rise and nations are on high alert, if you're a U.S. citizen, you should be more concerned about the flu.

HOLLAND'S BIG GIVE | Holland is hosting the annual Big Give Saturday. Participating businesses are donating profits to charities of their choice.

TAKE THE PLUNGE | Polar Plunges happening around West Michigan are all helping raise money for Special Olympics Saturday.

FORECAST | Today will be cloudy and cool with periods of light snow. High 36°. S winds at 6-12 mph, increasing SW winds to 10-15 mph.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

