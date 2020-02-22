HUNDREDS WITHOUT POWER AFTER CRASH | An Ottawa County crash overnight Saturday knocked out power to hundreds. Consumers Energy says the power will stay out until they can replace the pole.

OFFICIALS WARN OR RUSSIAN ELECTION MEDDLING | Intelligence officials believe Russia is not only trying to get the president re-elected but that they are also working to help a democratic candidate.

COVID 19 CONCERNS | People around the world are worried about the spread of the COVID 19 Coronavirus. This as four Americans are being treated for it in a Washington hospital after getting off a quarantined cruise ship.

15TH ANNUAL WINTER BEER FEST | There are still tickets left for the 15th Annual Winter Beer Festival. You can enjoy live music, delicious brews and good eats today at Fifth Third Ballpark.

FORECAST | Today will be sunny and milder. High 42°. SW winds at 8-16 mph.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

