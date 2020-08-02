THE 8TH DEMOCRATIC DEBATE | Seven candidates took the stage last night in the 8th Democratic Debate. We fact checked what the candidates had to say.

GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL FIRED | National Security Council Expert, Lieutenant Colonel, Alexander Vindman, a key witness against President Trump in the impeachment trial, has been fired after testifying against him.

WOMAN DIES AFTER CRASH | A 20-year-old woman is dead after a crash on US-131 near Burton Street. MSP says she was driving fast and weaving in and out of traffic before she hit a pole.

CAR HITS HOUSE IN OTTAWA COUNTY | Deputies are searching for a vehicle they say hit a house and then drove off. They say the car was either an SUV or a crossover.

SUPERINTENDENT INTERVIEWS | Interviews start today as GRPS continues their search for the next superintendent. Here are the candidates.

FORECAST | Today will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cool. High 32°. W at 3-6 mph.

