CORONAVIRUS UPDATE | A second case of the Coronavirus has been confirmed in Chicago. Three potential cases are under investigation in Michigan.

IMPEACHMENT LATEST | House Democrats have ended their final day of arguments in the impeachment trial. The president's legal team is now preparing for its defense, which will start today.

NEW BOOST TO ROADSIDE DRUG TESTING | More than 50 police departments in Michigan now have experts that are trained to identify drivers under the influence of drugs ranging from marijuana to meth. One of the tools they use is a roadside saliva test.

TEENAGER BUSTS HIS CANCER | A teenager from Kentwood has beat his cancer in every sense of the word. A sledgehammer made for a symbolic victory.

FORECAST | Today will be cloudy and cool with few rain/snow showers. High 38°. S winds at 5-10 mph.

